Lindsey Wilson University Presents A Holiday Cabaret

A Christmas classic will return to Lindsey Wilson University during the first week of December.

A Holiday Cabaret will be performed Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 7 at V.P. Henry Auditorium. The 90-minute musical review will feature songs and music of the holiday season that "are guaranteed to get audience members in the Christmas spirit," said Lindsey Wilson theatre professor Robert Brock, who is the show's production manager.

Admission to the production is a can or a box of non-perishable food. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Also on Dec. 7, the Lindsey Wilson University Band, under the direction of music professor Robert Palmer, will give a free concert at Columbia United Methodist Church, 202 Burkesville St. The 40-minute concert, which will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT, will feature a mix of holiday and traditional concert pieces.

The Lindsey Wilson University Department of Theatre will present "A Holiday Cabaret" at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 4-5 and at 2 p.m. CT on Dec. 7 at V.P. Henry Auditorium.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.