Lindsey Wilson University Presents Award-Winning Drama Proof

"Proof" will open the season with performances from Oct. 29-Nov. 1. The winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, "Proof" is about the daughter of a recently deceased mathematical genius who is struggling with her mathematical genius and possible mental illness. This will be the second time Lindsey Wilson has presented the play, the first production occurring in fall 2014.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.