Lindsey Wilson University Presents Baroque Beauties Exhibit

Works that explore timeless beauty by a nationally renowned artist from the Midwest are now on display in the Lindsey Wilson University Lucretia C. Begley Art Gallery.

"Baroque Beauties" features 14 images by artist Natalie Jackson of Peoria, Illinois. Her works are on display through April 10.

For more information call 270-384-8044 or visit lindsey.edu