Lindsey Wilson University Presents Belfast Girls

Belfast Girls is a 2022 drama by Jaki McCarrick. It will be presented at 7 p.m. CT on April 8-10 and at 2 p.m. CT on April 12. Set in 1850, the play follows five Irish girls who have been sent to Australia to relieve Ireland of hungry citizens and help Australia build its population by marrying men they are to be matched with.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.