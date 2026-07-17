Lindsey Wilson University Presents Crimes of the Heart

Members of Lindsey Wilson University TheatreFest! hope that lightning will strike twice when they present Beth Henley's "Crimes of the Heart."

The award-winning play will be presented at 7 p.m. CT July 30-31 and at 2 p.m. CT Aug. 2 at Lindsey Wilson's V.P. Henry Auditorium.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.