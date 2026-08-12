Lindsey Wilson University Presents Darker the Night, Brighter the Stars

"Darker the Night, Brighter the Stars" is the third installment of what's become his Maine seasonal quartet, which also includes "Almost, Maine" and "Last Gas." The Lindsey Wilson Department of Theatre has produced "Almost, Maine," along with Cariani's comedy "Love/Sick."

"Darker the Night, Brighter the Stars" will be presented Nov. 19-22.

Like "Almost, Maine," "Darker the Night, Brighter the Stars" is set in the mythical northernmost town of Almost, Maine, and it features several loosely connected touching vignettes about relationships.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.