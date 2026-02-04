Lindsey Wilson University Presents Peter and the Starcatcher

Peter and the Starcatcher, by Rick Elice. The Tony Award-winning play is an adaptation of the popular 2004 children's novel Peter and the Starcatchers, by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, which tells the backstory of legendary Peter Pan. It will be presented at 7 p.m. CT on April 22-24 and at 2 p.m. CT on April 26.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.