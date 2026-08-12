Lindsey Wilson University Presents Rent

Mega-Broadway hit "Rent" will be presented April 21-25. A rock musical loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera "La Boheme," "Rent" became a cultural force during the dozen years and more than 5,000 performances it ran on Broadway. It received a plethora of honors, including a Pulitzer Prize and four Tony Awards.

Although set at the end of the 1980s and populated by characters from Generation X, "Rent" has resonated with subsequent generations, whose members have found new meaning in its storylines.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.