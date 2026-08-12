Lindsey Wilson University Presents Sanders Family Christmas

In "Sanders Family Christmas," the setting is once again Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, but this time it takes place on Christmas Eve 1941, 17 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Songs featured include "I Wonder as I Wander," the American Christmas carol and folk hymn by famed Louisville folklorist and singer John Jacob Niles.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.