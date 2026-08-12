Lindsey Wilson University Presents The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden" is based on the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The musical adaptation features the music of the late Lucy Simon, sister of pop singer Carly Simon, and lyrics by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Norman.

It will be presented Nov. 12-15 to the public as well as to area schools during the week of Nov. 9.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.