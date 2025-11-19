Lindsey Wilson University Presents Wait Until Dark

The Lindsey Wilson University Department of Theatre will present "Wait Until Dark," by Doris Baizley and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, at 7 p.m CT Nov. 19-21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23.

A psychological thriller involving mistaken identity and plenty of suspenseful moments will be the next play performed by the Lindsey Wilson University Department of Theatre.

An adaptation of the chilling Wait Until Dark will be performed Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 23 at V.P. Henry Auditorium.

Wait Until Dark, written by famed crime writer Frederick Knott, opened on Broadway in 1966 and was adapted into a 1967 film by the same name starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin. It was revived on Broadway in 2001 starring Quentin Tarantino.

The play tells the story of Susan Hendrix, a recently blind housewife in New York City's Greenwich Village who becomes the target of three ruthless con artists searching for diamonds hidden in a doll that was given to her unwitting husband, Sam.

The Lindsey Wilson production will be Jeffrey Hatcher's 2013 adaptation of the play, which moves the setting from the 1960s to 1944 Greenwich Village and switches the contraband in the doll from heroin to diamonds.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu/theatre or contact the Lindsey Wilson Theatre Department at theatre@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8044.