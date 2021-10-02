× Expand Henderson Lions Club Over 100 art, craft and food vendors gather at the scenic Audubon State Park for a unique two-day artisan market experience. Vendors must exhibit Kentucky made or Kentucky crafted products.

Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org