Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420

Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park

Over 100 art, craft and food vendors gather at the scenic Audubon State Park for a unique two-day artisan market experience.

Vendors must exhibit Kentucky made or Kentucky crafted products. One of the largest Arts and Crafts Festivals in Kentucky.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
