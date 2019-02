× Expand Laurna Strehl Robin's egg nesting in The Garden

Listen * Lunch * Learn at Western Ky Botanical Garden

Listen * Lunch * Learn "Birds of a Feather...." with guest speaker Daniel Sweigard. Enjoy lunch at The Garden while a guest speaker shares knowledge. You may make a reservation on our Website at www.wkgb.org or email us at wkbg@bellsouth.net

Cost is $10 for Garden Members or $12 for non-Garden members. You may call us at 270-993-1234 (This program was formerly named Walk & Talk)

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org