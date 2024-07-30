× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Literary Connections

Literary Connections at Gallery 104

July 30th - August 17 from 10am – 4pm

This competitive show by the Arts Association of Oldham County is open to all mediums. It will coincide with Trackside Tunes on August 2nd and the La Grange Book Fair on Saturday, August 3rd. It is a creative way to relate visual arts to literature. Displayed work is inspired by or corresponds to a published piece of literature or poetry. An Opening Reception is planned for Friday, August 2nd. The Arts Association operates Gallery 104 in La Grange, which displays a variety of artwork such as ceramics, jewelry, paintings and fiber art.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/