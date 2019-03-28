Literary Series at University of Louisville

A free, public literary series this spring at the University of Louisville will feature Kentucky native and author-screenwriter Chris Offutt and novelist-poet Melissa Ginsburg reading from their work Feb. 28.

The English department’s creative writing program offers the public readings and classes from distinguished writers through the Anne and William Axton Reading Series.

The readings by Offutt and Ginsburg will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the University Writing Center, Ekstrom Library, on the Belknap Campus. Ginsburg will teach a two-hour master class in poetry at 10 a.m. March 1 in 229 Shumaker Research Building, and Offutt will teach a two-hour master class in prose at 2 p.m. March 1 in 228 Shumaker Research Building.

A Lexington native who grew up in eastern Kentucky, Offutt has written for HBO’s “True Blood” and Showtime’s “Weeds” series. His books include “Country Dark,” “Out of the Woods,” “Kentucky Straight,” “The Good Brother,” “The Same River Twice” and “No Heroes: A Memoir of Coming Home.”

Ginsburg, an assistant professor of creative writing and literature at the University of Mississippi, wrote the noir novel “Sunset City” and poetry collection “Dear Weather Ghost.”

For more information call (502) 852-2186 or visit louisville.edu/axton