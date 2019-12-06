Little Colonel Players Presents A Christmas Survival Guide

Get into the Christmas Spirit with this intimate musical revue that takes a wry and knowing look at a stressful season. Armed with a copy of the Guide and an optimistic attitude, our characters charge into the urban Holiday season searching for the true essence of Christmas. In hilarious and heartwarming songs and vignettes, they learn to successfully cope with the Christmas holiday.

Directed by Jeff Mangum.

Show dates:

December 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30pm. December 8, 15 at 2pm.

TICKETS:

$18 Adults, $15 Seniors and Students.

Reservations recommended

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit littlecolonel.net