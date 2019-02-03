Little Colonel Players Presents A Touch of Danger

Little Colonel Playhouse 301 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky

A Touch of Danger

Little Colonel Players presents "A Touch of Danger" by Frances Durbridge. A thriller/ murder-mystery, in the classic British style, that will keep you guessing. This play is an edge-of-your-seat performance with brilliant casting, and directed by Sharon Spurrier.

Show dates: February 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30; February 3 and 10 at 2:00

Weekend nights at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 2:30. $18 adults, $15 seniors. Online ticketing at littlecolonel.net.

For more information visit littlecolonel.net

