Little Colonel Players Presents Four Weddings and an Elvis

Little Colonel Players presents “Four Weddings and an Elvis” for our new season opener!

Sandy, the 4 times married, 3 times divorced owner of a Las Vegas wedding chapel, hosts four weddings in this hilarious and heart touching play. Bev and Stan are getting married out of revenge on their exes. Vanessa and Bryce are two arrogant, aging stars tying the knot as a publicity stunt. Marvin, a gentle postal worker and Fiona, a tough ex-con, couldn’t be more in love. The final wedding is the most touching of all: Sandy’s fifth wedding to the love of her life. Oh, and Elvis makes an appearance, too!

Call 502-241-9906 for reserved seating, or go to our website at littlecolonel.net for online ticketing.

Show dates: September 27. 28. October 3, 4, 5 at 7:30; September 29, October 6 at 2:00

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors and Students. Reservations recommended.

