Little Colonel Players Presents Panache

Show dates: March 29, 30, April 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 and March 31, April 7 at 2:00

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors and Students. Reservations recommended.

Tickets online at littlecolonel.net or by calling (502) 241-9906.

Jumping into her Mercedes SL 450 one morning, Kathleen Trafalgar decides to track down Harry Baldwin, the rough-edged, hard-drinking fry cook whose license plate displays the personalization that she feels belongs to her husband, and only to her husband. Kathleen is married to a man she regards as a dashing, eloquent Renaissance Man personified, and his Bentley is the only proper place for a license plate with the word “PANACHE.” The problem is, Harry already is in possession of this plate – it’s on his Ford truck - and to Harry this word also has special meaning. The play becomes an intellectual battle ultimately exposing the irrelevance of social status and the needs of two lonely people. (Suitable for Everyone)

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit littlecolonel.net