Little Colonel Players Presents Working: The Musical

Show dates: May 31, June 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7:30; June 2, 9 at 2:00

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors and Students. Reservations recommended.

This examination of workers from all walks of life proves that it’s more than just a job for the average American employee. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age. Working is a wonderful musical full of everyday people who work for a living. Based upon the writings of Studs Terkel, this musical is a true ensemble piece featuring songs by Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rogers, James Taylor, Craig Carnelia, and Micki Grant. Come watch a cast of 9 portray over 25 different characters all while experiencing a gamut of emotions.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit littlecolonel.net