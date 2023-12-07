The Little Colonel Players Present: Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays)

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Larry Chaney

Breathtaking mystery and high hilarity in equal parts, this play tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. When one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and laughter are non-stop in this glittering whodunnit set during the Christmas holidays.

December 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit littlecolonel.net