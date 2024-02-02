The Little Colonel Players Present: Jane Austen’s Lady Susan
to
Little Colonel Playhouse 301 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky
Jane Austen’s Lady Susan
Adapted by Rob Urbinati
Directed by Alyssa Rae Hendricks
In this charming and fast-paced period comedy, Lady Susan, a young widow, flees London and arrives at the country home of her obliging brother-in-law and his suspicious wife. Soon to come – uninvited – are an eligible suitor, her willful daughter, her chatty confidante and a dimwitted bachelor. Lady Susan schemes for position and wealth, but all does not go according to plan as she and her daughter become rivals for the same man.
February 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11
For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit littlecolonel.net