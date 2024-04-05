The Little Colonel Players Present: Breaking Legs

Little Colonel Playhouse 301 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky

Breaking Legs

By Tom Dulack

Directed by George Robert Bailey

The worlds of the Mafia and the theatre clash hilariously when a professorial playwright seeks funding for his new play from the family of a former student. The “family” turn out to be minor Mafia godfathers who are willing to underwrite the play provided they never have to read it. The fact that the unwed daughter of the house falls in love with the playwright only furthers his involvement with the Mob. You’ll leave full of laughter and hungry for Italian food.

 April 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit littlecolonel.net

