The Little Colonel Players Present: Flemming: (An American Thriller)

Flemming: (An American Thriller)

By Sam Bobrick

Directed by Mike Price

Bored by his privileged but mundane life, Henry Flemming sells his lucrative brokerage firm to become… a detective! On his very first case, and to the horror of his wife, Karen, and their two crazy neighbors, Suzy and Stan, the Flemming living room begins to fill up with dead bodies. A hilarious spoof of film noir thrillers from the 40s and 50s, this surprising and witty farce will leave you laughing as well as longing for a good drink! The play won a top award at the International Mystery Writers’ Festival in Owensboro, KY in 2008 and the playwright was made a Kentucky Colonel.

May 31, June 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit littlecolonel.net