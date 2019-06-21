Little Mermaid, Jr. at Stage Right Musical Theatre Company
Stage Right Musical Theatre Company 1418 N. Main Street, Williamstown, Kentucky 41097
Little Mermaid, Jr. at Stage Right Musical Theatre Company
Take a journey “Under the sea” in this stage adaption of the beloved Disney Classic! Follow Ariel as she longs to become “Part of your world”, leaving her underwater kingdom for the shores, castles, and Princes of humans! Ignoring the warning of her father King Triton, Ariel makes a deal with the Sea Witch Ursula to climb out of the waves and onto her own two feet. With the help of her saltwater friends she tries to convince her one true love that hers is the voice for whom he’s fallen. Stage Right’s educational program Rising Stars Academy is thrilled to bring to life this story of love, sacrifice, acceptance, and growing up with the local talents of young artists in our community.
June 21 - 23. Performances will take place at Grant County High School
There are NO PRESALE Tickets for this show - Tickets at the door ONLY
Cash & Credit Cards will be accepted
Performance Schedule
Friday & Saturday Night
Doors Open at 7pm
Show Starts at 7:30pm
Sunday Matinee
Doors Open at 1:30pm
Show Starts at 2pm
For more information visit stagerightmtc.org