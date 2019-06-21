Little Mermaid, Jr. at Stage Right Musical Theatre Company

Take a journey “Under the sea” in this stage adaption of the beloved Disney Classic! Follow Ariel as she longs to become “Part of your world”, leaving her underwater kingdom for the shores, castles, and Princes of humans! Ignoring the warning of her father King Triton, Ariel makes a deal with the Sea Witch Ursula to climb out of the waves and onto her own two feet. With the help of her saltwater friends she tries to convince her one true love that hers is the voice for whom he’s fallen. Stage Right’s educational program Rising Stars Academy is thrilled to bring to life this story of love, sacrifice, acceptance, and growing up with the local talents of young artists in our community.

June 21 - 23. Performances will take place at Grant County High School

​

There are NO PRESALE Tickets for this show - Tickets at the door ONLY

​

Cash & Credit Cards will be accepted

Performance Schedule

Friday & Saturday Night

Doors Open at 7pm

Show Starts at 7:30pm

​

Sunday Matinee

Doors Open at 1:30pm

Show Starts at 2pm

For more information visit stagerightmtc.org