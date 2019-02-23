Little Red Riding Hood at Kenton County Library

Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018

ROKCincy in partnership with Cincinnati Opera is thrilled to present their tour of Cesar Cui's "Little Red Riding Hood" translated into English by Adam C Wright! This familiar tale is brought to life with beautiful music, colorful sets, and fun costumes. 

The performance is approximately 45 minutes long and is targeted for children in grades K-6. A Q&A with the performers will follow the show. 

For more information call 859-962-4003  or visit kentonlibrary.org

