Little Rembrandts - Reindeer on Canvas John James Audubon State Park

Personalize your reindeer on canvas using your child’s hand and footprints. A memory to cherish for years. Children ages 3-8, along with a parent or adult, are invited to attend.

Fee of $8 includes the canvas and all materials. Advance registration is required.

All materials are included. Limited space in both classes, (10:30-11:45 a.m. and 4-5:15 p.m.)

For more information call 270-827-1893 or visit Parks.ky.gov