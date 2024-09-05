Little Shop of Horrors at Market House Theatre

BOOK AND LYRICS BY HOWARD ASHMANMUSIC BY ALAN MENKEN

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org