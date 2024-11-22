× Expand Spotlight Little Shop

Little Shop of Horrors at The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students ages 14-18

Get ready to journey into the world of quirky characters, catchy tunes, and a man-eating plant with our production of Little Shop of Horrors! Performed by our talented Spotlight Acting School students aged 14-18, this darkly comedic musical tells the story of a down-and-out florist who discovers a strange and exotic plant with a taste for human blood. As the plant grows, so does the chaos, leading to a wild and entertaining ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

This production showcases the impressive skills of our actors, who bring to life the offbeat charm and vibrant energy that makes Little Shop of Horrors a beloved classic. With a mix of rock, Motown, and doo-wop, the music will have you tapping your feet and singing along. Don’t miss out on this unique and thrilling theatrical experience—join us for an evening of laughter, suspense, and unforgettable performances! Tickets are available soon, so be sure to secure your spot for this must-see show!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com