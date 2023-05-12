Little Women: The Musical at Leeds Center for the Arts

May 5-7 and 12-14, 2023

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM.

Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

For more information call 859-744-6437or visit leedscenter.org