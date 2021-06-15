Live Big Band And Jazz at MoonDance Amphitheater

to

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

  • June 15 – Tim Lake and the Jazz Blues Persuaders
  • June 22 – Ross Whitaker Jazz Trio
  • June 29 – Lexington Summer Concert Band *patriotic concert
  • July 2 – The Metrognomes *patriotic concert, special Friday show 

Ecton Park

  • July 6 – Dan Brock & Friends
  • July 13 – Walnut Street Ramblers
  • July 20 – Osland/Dailey Jazztet
  • July 27 – Ozone
  • Aug. 3 – Brass Impact
  • Aug. 10 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)
  • Aug. 17 – Young at Heart Big Band

Food trucks will be announced soon.

MoonDance  Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
