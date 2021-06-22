Live Big Band And Jazz at MoonDance Amphitheater
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
- June 15 – Tim Lake and the Jazz Blues Persuaders
- June 22 – Ross Whitaker Jazz Trio
- June 29 – Lexington Summer Concert Band *patriotic concert
- July 2 – The Metrognomes *patriotic concert, special Friday show
- July 6 – Dan Brock & Friends
- July 13 – Walnut Street Ramblers
- July 20 – Osland/Dailey Jazztet
- July 27 – Ozone
- Aug. 3 – Brass Impact
- Aug. 10 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)
- Aug. 17 – Young at Heart Big Band
Food trucks will be announced soon.
FREE
For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/
