Live Big Band And Jazz at MoonDance Amphitheater

June 15 – Tim Lake and the Jazz Blues Persuaders

June 22 – Ross Whitaker Jazz Trio

June 29 – Lexington Summer Concert Band *patriotic concert

July 2 – The Metrognomes *patriotic concert, special Friday show

Ecton Park

July 6 – Dan Brock & Friends

July 13 – Walnut Street Ramblers

July 20 – Osland/Dailey Jazztet

July 27 – Ozone

Aug. 3 – Brass Impact

Aug. 10 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)

Aug. 17 – Young at Heart Big Band

Food trucks will be announced soon.

.

MoonDance Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/