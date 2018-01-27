Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village

Get up close and personal with a live eagle, several hawks, and owls during this fun and educational evening presentation the whole family will enjoy. Special guests from Liberty Nature Center, including both staff and youth volunteers, will show a variety of birds of prey that have been rescued and cared for at their center. You'll learn each one's story, what makes it a unique and amazing aerial hunter, and how you can help conserve these birds in the wild.

This program is part of Eagles Weekend, but is also open to the general public.

Admission is included with tickets to Eagles Weekend tours, or can be purchased by the general public at the door: $5 for adults; free for children ages 12 and under.

Program takes place at the Kentucky Dam Village Conference Center.

For more information call (270) 362-9205 or visit parks.ky.gov