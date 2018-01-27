Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village

to Google Calendar - Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village - 2018-01-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village - 2018-01-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village - 2018-01-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village - 2018-01-27 19:00:00

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Kentucky 42044

Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village

Get up close and personal with a live eagle, several hawks, and owls during this fun and educational evening presentation the whole family will enjoy. Special guests from Liberty Nature Center, including both staff and youth volunteers, will show a variety of birds of prey that have been rescued and cared for at their center. You'll learn each one's story, what makes it a unique and amazing aerial hunter, and how you can help conserve these birds in the wild.

This program is part of Eagles Weekend, but is also open to the general public.

Admission is included with tickets to Eagles Weekend tours, or can be purchased by the general public at the door: $5 for adults; free for children ages 12 and under.

Program takes place at the Kentucky Dam Village Conference Center.

For more information call (270) 362-9205 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info
Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Kentucky 42044 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village - 2018-01-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village - 2018-01-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village - 2018-01-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Live Birds of Prey Show at Kentucky Dam Village - 2018-01-27 19:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

December 14, 2017

Friday

December 15, 2017

Saturday

December 16, 2017

Sunday

December 17, 2017

Monday

December 18, 2017

Tuesday

December 19, 2017

Wednesday

December 20, 2017

Submit Yours