Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater

"Live From Here with Chris Thile" at the Iroquois Amphitheater at 5:45 p.m. (doors at 4:45 p.m.) on June 8, 2019. Over the past two years, Thile has brought his eclectic mix of music and guests to "Live From Here." As the creative force, Thile continues to retool and shape the weekly live public radio performance. This year, he’s added new talent to the mix with a focus on providing an even better experience for live and radio listeners of the show.

Tickets for this all-ages show start at $50 and go on sale Friday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit IroquoisAmphitheater.com or call 877-987-6487. A presale for Louisville Public Media members begins Thursday, Dec. 6.

For more information visit iroquoisamphitheater.com/