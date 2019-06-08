Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater

to Google Calendar - Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2019-06-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2019-06-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2019-06-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2019-06-08 16:00:00

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater

"Live From Here with Chris Thile" at the Iroquois Amphitheater at 5:45 p.m. (doors at 4:45 p.m.) on June 8, 2019. Over the past two years, Thile has brought his eclectic mix of music and guests to "Live From Here." As the creative force, Thile continues to retool and shape the weekly live public radio performance. This year, he’s added new talent to the mix with a focus on providing an even better experience for live and radio listeners of the show.

Tickets for this all-ages show start at $50 and go on sale Friday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit IroquoisAmphitheater.com or call 877-987-6487. A presale for Louisville Public Media members begins Thursday, Dec. 6.       

For more information visit iroquoisamphitheater.com/

Info
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2019-06-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2019-06-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2019-06-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - Live From Here with Chris Thile at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2019-06-08 16:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 5, 2018

Thursday

December 6, 2018

Friday

December 7, 2018

Saturday

December 8, 2018

Sunday

December 9, 2018

Monday

December 10, 2018

Tuesday

December 11, 2018

Submit Yours