Live Music Fridays at 4th Street Live!
Tavern on Fourth 427 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Live Music at Tavern on Fourth
Every 4th Friday of the month, we are bringing in local live music to get our party started. Stick around after 11pm when our resident DJ takes over the party!
Here's our lineup. Keep checking back for new additions!:
➡️Friday, February 28 - Corey & Stacy
➡️Friday, March 27 - Kimmet & Friends
Must be 21+.
For more information visit 4thstreetlive.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink