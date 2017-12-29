Live Music Weekends at Elk Creek Vineyards

Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards

LIVE MUSIC Every Friday and Saturday 5 - 9 pm

Dec 29 Ben Walz

Dec 30 Jake Walz

New Year's Eve -Dec 31 Margaritaville Night, Live Music 8-midnight by Jeff Ziem

Jan 5th - 80's Theme DJ Night Featuring DJ Junie Redden

Jan 6 Sami Riggs

Jan 12 Cornhole on the Crushpad

Jan 13 Dudley Roberts

Jan 19 Comedy Show ADAM MINNICK starting @ 7:30

Jan 20 George Lavigne

Jan 26 Game Night

Jan 27 Nate Jones

Feb 2 Trivia Night 6-8

Feb 3 Jeff Blackburn/Steve Maynard

Feb 9 Bottle Etching with Christopher Grunch

Feb 10 Taylor Henry

Feb 16 Mixology with the Winemaker

Feb 17 Keith Hubbard

Feb 23 Strolling Magician Richard Darshwood

Feb 24 Ashley Renae Smith

Mar 3 Michael Kruse

Mar 10 Holly Spears

Mar 17 Mike Archer

Mar 24 Kerry Lee

Mar 31 Tim Hinde

Apr 7 Jeff Ziehm

Apr 14 Keith Rae

Apr 21 Hayden Kaye

Apr 28 Dave Hawkins

About Elk Creek:

Nestled among the rolling hills of Kentucky, we established Elk Creek Vineyards in 2003, believing that the only way to make great wines is to intimately know what grows best on Kentucky soil, hand-select the finest grapes at harvest and limit production.

Our winery is a spectacular place for tastings, winemaking tours, weddings, concerts, and special events. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and savor items from our cafe. Check out our art gallery featuring local artists. Relax next to our three-story stone hearth and enjoy true Southern hospitality.

For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com