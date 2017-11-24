Live Music Weekends at Elk Creek Vineyards

Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards
LIVE MUSIC Every Friday and Saturday 5 - 9 pm
Nov 24: Lyn Payne Holland
Nov 25: Roger Drawdy
Dec 1 Noah Wotherspoon
Dec 2 Eden Park Duo
Dec 8 Brian Franks & Chuck Brisbin
Dec 9 The Habit
Dec 15 Losing Lucky
Dec 16 John Horan
Dec 22 Holly Spears
Dec 23 Johnny Delagrange
Dec 29 Ben Walz
Dec 30 Jake Walz
New Year's Eve -Dec 31 Margaritaville Night, Live Music 8-midnight by Jeff Ziem
Jan 5th - 80's Theme DJ Night Featuring DJ Junie Redden
Jan 6 Sami Riggs
Jan 12 Cornhole on the Crushpad
Jan 13 Dudley Roberts
Jan 19 Comedy Show ADAM MINNICK starting @ 7:30
Jan 20 George Lavigne
Jan 26 Game Night
Jan 27 Nate Jones
Feb 2 Trivia Night 6-8
Feb 3 Jeff Blackburn/Steve Maynard
Feb 9 Bottle Etching with Christopher Grunch
Feb 10 Taylor Henry
Feb 16 Mixology with the Winemaker
Feb 17 Keith Hubbard
Feb 23 Strolling Magician Richard Darshwood
Feb 24 Ashley Renae Smith
Mar 3 Michael Kruse
Mar 10 Holly Spears
Mar 17 Mike Archer
Mar 24 Kerry Lee
Mar 31 Tim Hinde
Apr 7 Jeff Ziehm
Apr 14 Keith Rae
Apr 21 Hayden Kaye
Apr 28 Dave Hawkins
About Elk Creek:
Nestled among the rolling hills of Kentucky, we established Elk Creek Vineyards in 2003, believing that the only way to make great wines is to intimately know what grows best on Kentucky soil, hand-select the finest grapes at harvest and limit production.
Our winery is a spectacular place for tastings, winemaking tours, weddings, concerts, and special events. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and savor items from our cafe. Check out our art gallery featuring local artists. Relax next to our three-story stone hearth and enjoy true Southern hospitality.
For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com