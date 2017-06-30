Live Music and Entertainment at Elk Creek Vineyards

Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards

LIVE MUSIC Every Friday and Saturday 5 - 9 pm

June 30: Keith Hubbard

July 1: Circle City Steel Drums

July 7: Nate Jones

July 8: Jeffrey Ziehm

July 14: Kyle Nachtigal

July 15: Jordan Antoine Wilson

July 21: Lyn Payne-Holland

July 22: Johnny Delagrange

July 28: Lewis Mathis

July 29: Holly Spears

Aug 4: Jake Walz

Aug 5: Jimmy Mundane

Aug 11: Tim Hinde

Aug 12: Jeffrey Ziehm

Aug 18: Taylor Henry

Aug 19: Big Poppa Stampley

Aug 25: Lyn Payne-Holland

Aug 26: Ben Walz

Sept 1: Losing Lucky

Sept 2: Double Vision with LeeAnn O'Rourk and George Lavigne

Sept 8: Daddy Duo

Sept 9: Velvet Soul

Sept 15: Michael Kruse

Sept 16: TBD

Sept 22: Dudley Roberts

Sept 23: Jimmy Mundane

Sept 29: Keith Hubbard

Sept 30: Amy Estrada

Oct 6: Mike Archer

Oct 7: Lauren Mink

Oct 13: Lyn Payne Holland

Oct 14: Hayden Kaye

Oct 20: Tim Hinde

Oct 21: Wood N Wire

Oct 27: Lewis Mathis

Oct 28: Jeffrey Ziehm

Nov 3: Losing Lucky

Nov 4: John Ford

Nov 10: Lee Ann O'Rourk

Nov 11: Jimmy Mundane

Nov 17: Kristen Kuiper

Nov 18: Jordan Antoine Wilson

Nov 24: Lyn Payne Holland

Nov 25: Roger Drawdy

About Elk Creek:

Elk Creek Vineyards is Kentucky’s premier winery destination and we are now open 7 days a week! Our tasting room presents more than 20 varietals of wine and our café menu features gourmet soups, salads, and sandwiches daily. We offer 2 free winery tours each day in addition to live music and dinner specials every Friday and Saturday. Located next to the winery and vineyards are 15 lodging rooms, meeting space, and a spa that makes us the perfect place for a wedding, corporate outing, reunion, or special event.

For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com