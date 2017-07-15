Live Music and Entertainment at Elk Creek Vineyards

Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards
LIVE MUSIC Every Friday and Saturday 5 - 9 pm
July 15: Jordan Antoine Wilson
July 21: Lyn Payne-Holland
July 22: Johnny Delagrange
July 28: Lewis Mathis
July 29: Holly Spears
Aug 4: Jake Walz
Aug 5: Jimmy Mundane
Aug 11: Tim Hinde
Aug 12: Jeffrey Ziehm
Aug 18: Taylor Henry
Aug 19: Big Poppa Stampley
Aug 25: Lyn Payne-Holland
Aug 26: Ben Walz
Sept 1: Losing Lucky
Sept 2: Double Vision with LeeAnn O'Rourk and George Lavigne
Sept 8: Daddy Duo
Sept 9: Velvet Soul
Sept 15: Michael Kruse
Sept 16: TBD
Sept 22: Dudley Roberts
Sept 23: Jimmy Mundane
Sept 29: Keith Hubbard
Sept 30: Amy Estrada
Oct 6: Mike Archer
Oct 7: Lauren Mink
Oct 13: Lyn Payne Holland
Oct 14: Hayden Kaye
Oct 20: Tim Hinde
Oct 21: Wood N Wire
Oct 27: Lewis Mathis
Oct 28: Jeffrey Ziehm
Nov 3: Losing Lucky
Nov 4: John Ford
Nov 10: Lee Ann O'Rourk
Nov 11: Jimmy Mundane
Nov 17: Kristen Kuiper
Nov 18: Jordan Antoine Wilson
Nov 24: Lyn Payne Holland
Nov 25: Roger Drawdy
About Elk Creek:
Elk Creek Vineyards is Kentucky’s premier winery destination and we are now open 7 days a week! Our tasting room presents more than 20 varietals of wine and our café menu features gourmet soups, salads, and sandwiches daily. We offer 2 free winery tours each day in addition to live music and dinner specials every Friday and Saturday. Located next to the winery and vineyards are 15 lodging rooms, meeting space, and a spa that makes us the perfect place for a wedding, corporate outing, reunion, or special event.
For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com
Elk Creek Vineyards 1860 Georgetown Rd, Kentucky View Map