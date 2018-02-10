Valentine's Day at Elk Creek Vineyards

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Elk Creek Vineyards and enjoy one of our dinner specials.

Valentine's Day 2018 will be celebrated at the winery on:

Feb 9th & 10th from 4-8pm

February 14th from 4-8pm

February 16th & 17th from 4-8pm

Appetizer:

Shrimp Scampi Dip $9.99

Surf and Turf $28.99

-5 oz Filet Mignon and a 4 oz lobster tail

Served with a Caesar Salad, loaded baked potato and roll

$19.99 Smoked Salmon w/lemon dill sauce

Served with a Caesar salad, wild rice, steamed broccoli and roll

$74.99 will get you 2 surf and turf with an appetizer, dessert to share and any bottle of wine.

$65.99 for 1 of each dinner w/ an appetizer, dessert to share, and any bottle of wine.

Dessert will be choice of: triple chocolate brownie, home-style cheesecake, or cobbler.

About Elk Creek:

Nestled among the rolling hills of Kentucky, we established Elk Creek Vineyards in 2003, believing that the only way to make great wines is to intimately know what grows best on Kentucky soil, hand-select the finest grapes at harvest and limit production.

Our winery is a spectacular place for tastings, winemaking tours, weddings, concerts, and special events. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and savor items from our cafe. Check out our art gallery featuring local artists. Relax next to our three-story stone hearth and enjoy true Southern hospitality.

For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com