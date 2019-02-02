Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards

LIVE MUSIC Every Friday and Saturday 5 - 9 pm

Feb 2 Keith Hubbard

Feb 9 Jake Walz

Feb 16 Holly Spears

Feb 22 Kori Lee Breeding

23 John Horan

March 2nd Jordan Antoine Wilson

March 9 Jeff Ziehm

March 16 George Lavigne

March 23 Ashley Renea Smith

March 30 Kyle English

Apr 6 Ruby Green

Apr 13 Michael Kruse

Apr 20 Dave Hawkins

Apr 27 Tim Hinde

May 4 Losing Lucky on Derby Day!

Jun 15 Jimmy Mundane

About Elk Creek:

Nestled among the rolling hills of Kentucky, we established Elk Creek Vineyards in 2003, believing that the only way to make great wines is to intimately know what grows best on Kentucky soil, hand-select the finest grapes at harvest and limit production.

Our winery is a spectacular place for tastings, winemaking tours, weddings, concerts, and special events. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and savor items from our cafe. Check out our art gallery featuring local artists. Relax next to our three-story stone hearth and enjoy true Southern hospitality.

For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com