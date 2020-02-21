Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards

to Google Calendar - Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards - 2020-02-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards - 2020-02-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards - 2020-02-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards - 2020-02-21 17:00:00

Elk Creek Vineyards 1860 Georgetown Rd, Owenton, Kentucky

Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards

LIVE MUSIC Every Friday and Saturday  5 - 9 pm

Feb  21  George Lavigne

Feb 22 Chuck Brisbin Trio

Feb 28 Jordan Allen

Feb  29  Jimmy Mundane

About Elk Creek:

Nestled among the rolling hills of Kentucky, we established Elk Creek Vineyards in 2003, believing that the only way to make great wines is to intimately know what grows best on Kentucky soil, hand-select the finest grapes at harvest and limit production.           

Our winery is a spectacular place for tastings, winemaking tours, weddings, concerts, and special events. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and savor items from our cafe. Check out our art gallery featuring local artists. Relax next to our three-story stone hearth and enjoy true Southern hospitality.

For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit  elkcreekvineyards.com

Info

Elk Creek Vineyards 1860 Georgetown Rd, Owenton, Kentucky View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards - 2020-02-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards - 2020-02-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards - 2020-02-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Live Music at Elk Creek Vineyards - 2020-02-21 17:00:00