Live Music at MoonDance Amphitheater

to

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

MoonDance Amphitheatre

May 28 - Brother Smith

June 25 - Second Hand News

July 23 - The Other Brothers

August 27 - Honeychild

September 24 - C the Beat

Food trucks will be announced soon.

Registration will be required for each of the concerts and will open the week before each concert. All safety precautions to protect from Covid 19 will be in place. 

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
