Live Music at MoonDance Amphitheater
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
MoonDance Amphitheatre
May 28 - Brother Smith
June 25 - Second Hand News
July 23 - The Other Brothers
August 27 - Honeychild
September 24 - C the Beat
Food trucks will be announced soon.
Registration will be required for each of the concerts and will open the week before each concert. All safety precautions to protect from Covid 19 will be in place.
MoonDance Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street
FREE
For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/
Info
