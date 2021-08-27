Live Music at MoonDance Amphitheater

MoonDance Amphitheatre

May 28 - Brother Smith

June 25 - Second Hand News

July 23 - The Other Brothers

August 27 - Honeychild

September 24 - C the Beat

Food trucks will be announced soon.

Registration will be required for each of the concerts and will open the week before each concert. All safety precautions to protect from Covid 19 will be in place.

MoonDance Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/