Live Music at Simply Poured Coffee

Coffee and live music.. what else could you ask for?!

Simply Poured Coffee will be hosting live music on Friday, Oct. 21st!

10 am- Denim & Pearls

11 am- The Fox Run Renegades

12 pm- Willie G

1 pm- Mark Odum

2 pm- EmmaLee Chinn

3 pm- The Fox Run Renegades

For more information call (270) 619-0304.