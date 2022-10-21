Live Music at Simply Poured Coffee

Simply Poured Coffee 190 Madison Square Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Live Music at Simply Poured Coffee

Coffee and live music.. what else could you ask for?! 

Simply Poured Coffee will be hosting live music on Friday, Oct. 21st! 

10 am- Denim & Pearls

11 am- The Fox Run Renegades

12 pm- Willie G

1 pm- Mark Odum

2 pm- EmmaLee Chinn

3 pm- The Fox Run Renegades

For more information call (270) 619-0304. 

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
