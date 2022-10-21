Live Music at Simply Poured Coffee
Simply Poured Coffee 190 Madison Square Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Coffee and live music.. what else could you ask for?!
Simply Poured Coffee will be hosting live music on Friday, Oct. 21st!
10 am- Denim & Pearls
11 am- The Fox Run Renegades
12 pm- Willie G
1 pm- Mark Odum
2 pm- EmmaLee Chinn
3 pm- The Fox Run Renegades
For more information call (270) 619-0304.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink