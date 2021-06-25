Live Music at West Sixth Farm

West Sixth Farm 4495 Shadrick Ferry Rd, Frankfort, Kentucky

Live Music Fridays

Join us at the West Sixth Farm for Live Music Fridays featuring our friends, Jeri Katherine Howell & Nat Colten!

On May 21st, June 25th, July 9th & August 6th from 7-9 will have some live tunes from Jeri & Nat rolling thru the farm pavilion and hill -- we'll do our best to always have a food truck, of course!

About:

The West Sixth Farm is the agricultural extension of West Sixth Brewing. Visit our taproom, explore our trails, and enjoy a cold beer on our 120 acres!

For more information call (859) 705-0915 or visit westsixthfarm.com

Concerts & Live Music
