Live Music at West Sixth Farm

Live Music Fridays

Join us at the West Sixth Farm for Live Music Fridays featuring our friends, Jeri Katherine Howell & Nat Colten!

On May 21st, June 25th, July 9th & August 6th from 7-9 will have some live tunes from Jeri & Nat rolling thru the farm pavilion and hill -- we'll do our best to always have a food truck, of course!

About:

The West Sixth Farm is the agricultural extension of West Sixth Brewing. Visit our taproom, explore our trails, and enjoy a cold beer on our 120 acres!

For more information call (859) 705-0915 or visit westsixthfarm.com