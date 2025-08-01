Live Music by Caleb Lake at Tradewater Brewing
to
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Live Music by Caleb Lake
Live Music by Caleb Lake
Live Music by Caleb Lake at Tradewater Brewing
Join us for a powerhouse performance by Caleb Lake, a Kentucky-based blues/rock singer-songwriter with Nashville roots and a voice that commands attention. He’ll be live at Tradewater Brewing Company from 6 to 8 PM for an evening of music you won’t want to miss!
🎶 Caleb is an alum of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts, with classical vocal training and a soul steeped in blues and rock. His influences range from Led Zeppelin and BB King to Johnny Cash and Stevie Ray Vaughan, blending old-school grit with modern flair.
🏆 Caleb has been honored at The Grand Ole Opry through multiple nominations at The Josie Music Awards:
• Vocalist of the Year
• Song of the Year
• Music Video of the Year
• Best Performance in a Music Video
🍔 Food Truck: To be announced – stay tuned for more details!
🍻 Cold beer, killer music, and a great summer vibe – it’s all happening at Tradewater.
Don’t miss this one—Caleb is an old soul looking to entertain anyone who will listen. Bring your friends, grab a pint, and come enjoy the show!
For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com