Live Music by Caleb Lake

Live Music by Caleb Lake at Tradewater Brewing

Join us for a powerhouse performance by Caleb Lake, a Kentucky-based blues/rock singer-songwriter with Nashville roots and a voice that commands attention. He’ll be live at Tradewater Brewing Company from 6 to 8 PM for an evening of music you won’t want to miss!

🎶 Caleb is an alum of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts, with classical vocal training and a soul steeped in blues and rock. His influences range from Led Zeppelin and BB King to Johnny Cash and Stevie Ray Vaughan, blending old-school grit with modern flair.

🏆 Caleb has been honored at The Grand Ole Opry through multiple nominations at The Josie Music Awards:

• Vocalist of the Year

• Song of the Year

• Music Video of the Year

• Best Performance in a Music Video

🍔 Food Truck: To be announced – stay tuned for more details!

🍻 Cold beer, killer music, and a great summer vibe – it’s all happening at Tradewater.

Don’t miss this one—Caleb is an old soul looking to entertain anyone who will listen. Bring your friends, grab a pint, and come enjoy the show!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com